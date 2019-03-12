Anna Marie (West) Andryzeck, 90, former resident of East Granby, beloved wife of the late Walter Andryzeck passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born August 13, 1928 in Hartford, daughter of the late Philip J. and Delia (Ewen) West. Anna grew up in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School with the class of 1947. Her senior quote from her yearbook read, "A kind heart is as good as gold". She was a long-time member of East Granby Congregational Church, where she was active in bible study, she also enjoyed knitting, crochet, ceramics, and most of all raising her children. Anna is survived by her children, Robert Andryzeck and his wife Marti of West Suffield, Kathy Dwight and her husband Mike with whom Anna made her home in Somers before becoming a resident of The Suffield House, John Andryzeck and his wife Eileen of Barkhamsted; a son-in-law Jack Olihan of SC; her grandchildren, Heather, Kalyn, Lynn, Jacob, Tyler and a step-grandson, John; great grandchildren, Lauryn, Peter, Cadence, Kyleigh, Aiden, Colby; step-great grandchildren, Clyde, Kessler, and Jack; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a daughter, Sally Olihan; three brothers, Philip, George, and William West; three sisters, Ellen Gaylord, Marion Slipski and Edna DeGray. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at St. Francis Hospital and Masonic Care, who provided loving, expert comfort care when she needed it most. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at East Granby Congregational Church, 9 Rainbow Rd., East Granby. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you donate in Anna's name to the . Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary