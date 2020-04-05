|
Anna M. Bonanno DiCaprio, 88, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of 58 years to the late James P. DiCaprio. Anna was born in New Haven on October 6, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Vito and Fannie Gambardella Bonanno. Anna was a wonderful homemaker, who enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing and playing cards with her girlfriends. She especially took delight planning Sunday and holiday dinners for her family. Mother of Donna Bonito of East Hampton CT, Janet DiCaprio of West Palm Beach Fl, James (Linda) DiCaprio of East Hampton CT and Lisa DiCaprio of West Haven CT. Grandmother of Nicole and Matthew Bonito, Adam Bouhamdan, Matthew Brown, Leah DiCaprio and Andrew Brown. Sister of Isabella Musto and the late Nina DeMusis, Angela Vincent, Leonard, Ralph and Harry "Buddy" Bonanno. Sister-in-law of Margaret DiCaprio and Tommy Gambardella Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus c/o St. Frances Cabrini Convent, 90 Chapel Hill Road, North Haven, CT 06473. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020