Anna Mantello born February 12, 1939 of Wethersfield, passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020 after bravely fighting different illnesses over the years. Even into her last few years as her condition worsened, she maintained her firey spirit. At any given moment she'd drop the most witty, and hilarious one-liners catching everyone by surprise and then erupting into the greatest of belly laughs. That laugh of hers was infectious and will be dearly missed. She was an incredible cook, and always made sure everyone had more than their fairshare to eat. Some of her signature dishes included but are not limited to, lasagna, meatballs, double chocolate cake and chocolate pudding. She loved using her grand daughters as test subjects for her new creations. In her spare time when she was not cooking, she enjoyed reading, writing, doing word searches and watching GSN. She also took up the hobby of ordering the most interesting devices off TV adds, that didn't always work as advertised but it made for some amazing laughs. Anna will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Wayne and Alan Mantello, six grand daughters Amanda Torres (Mantello) and her husband Jason, Jasmine Wendehack (Rivera), Miranda, Alyssa, Leslie and Allyson Mantello, five great grandchildren Dante, Dominic and Mason Torres and Evan and Mackenzie Wendehack. Anna was preceded by her husband John Mantello and sister Flo Jambard. Anna was a loving, patient and giving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed, but forever loved and in the hearts of those closest to her. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.



