D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Anna Maria Mancini


1965 - 2019
Anna Maria Mancini Obituary
Anna Maria Mancini, 54, of South Windsor, and formerly West Hartford, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 1, 2019 with her father, Rocco by her side. Anna was born in Hartford on August 5, 1965, the only daughter of Rocco and Carmela (Iacovella) Mancini. She was worked for a short time as a mail clerk for Cigna Insurance Company. Anna silently suffered through many medical difficulties but had a special way of making people smile, regardless of what she was going through. Anna will forever be remembered by her parents as well as her brother, Michael Mancini and his wife Chris of Davenport, FL, and many friends and caretakers she has had through the years. Anna was sadly predeceased seven years ago by her brother, Anthony Mancini. The funeral is Thursday (December 5) at 9 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. To share a memory of Anna with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
