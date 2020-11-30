Anna Marie Albani 70 born May 27, 1950, of West Hartford died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Albani and Sophia (Jukenson) Albani and had lived in West Hartford for most of her life. She worked for the town of West Hartford for over 19 years. She also loved crossword puzzles and was avid Jewelry and purse collector. She is survived by her sister Lucy Menta and her deceased husband Salvatore Menta. Along with her deceased brothers John Albani and Albert Albani She leaves behind a sister in law Patricia Albani and many nieces and nephews. Anna will forever be loved and remembered by her family and all who knew her. There will be a church service on Thursday December 3rd at 11am Saint Mark the Evangelist Church 467 Quaker Lane West Hartford CT 06110. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required. A Graveside service will be held preceding the church at Rose Hill Cemetery Rock Hill CT, 580 Elm St 06067 to leave online condolences please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
.