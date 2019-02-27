Anna Marie DeNardo, 104, of Windsor, beloved wife of 59 years to the late John "Jack" DeNardo, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born October 8, 1914 in Apace, Italy daughter of the late Gennaro and Speranza Pignone. She came to America in 1922. Before retiring she worked in the cafeteria of the Windsor High School for 25 years. She is survived by two daughters, Catherine Clark and Ann Rydingsward both of Windsor; a granddaughter, Ralna Kranz and her husband Jerry; two grandsons, Robert Rydingsward, Mark Cartelli and his wife Jessica; and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Cartelli and son-in-law, Edward Cartelli; two sisters, Antoinette Grottole, Grace Amodeo; two brothers, Anthony and Michael Pignone. Her family will receive friends Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM a St. Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 397 Broad St., Windsor. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Windsor. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary