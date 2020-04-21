|
Anna Marie Riccio, 83, of Windsor, beloved wife for 59 years of the late John James Riccio, Jr., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, her late husband's birthday, in Windsor. Born in Dublin, Ireland on August 11, 1936, daughter of the late Patrick and Sophia (O'Brien) Keane, she was raised in Dublin, Ireland and came to the United States by herself in 1957. Anna initially worked for Lux, Bond & Green in Hartford, and then for the H.M. Horner family at their home in Hartford. Mr. Horner was the chairman of the United Aircraft Corporation, now Raytheon Technologies and after his passing his family sold their home in Hartford where Anna worked. She "came with the home" and worked for several successive owners for over 30 years. A fierce and feisty Irish woman, Anna was very independent and had a big personality that drew in everyone she met. As a teenager, she joined a bike club and cycled across Europe staying at hostels with the other members of the club. Shortly after arriving in the United States at the age of 21, Anna met John Riccio at a dance at the Polish National Home in Hartford. The young couple married and moved to Windsor in 1959 where they raised their four children and later three of their grandchildren. Anna was an impeccable housekeeper and was always cleaning. She loved ironing everything right down to the bed sheets and she decorated her home for every holiday. Family get-togethers and Sunday dinners were always held at a formally set dining room table with her cherished Waterford Crystal from Ireland. No gathering or meal was complete without her scotch on the rocks with extra ice and dessert at the end of every meal, usually ice cream. While Anna loved celebrating every holiday, she especially enjoyed Halloween and dressed up every year in a new and unique costume, even into her 70's! She loved shopping and always had a unique sense of style. Most of all, her family was the central focus of her life and she actively participated in all of her children and later her grandchildren's sporting events and activities. She loved driving to the beach in the summer and often visited the Connecticut Shore and the Rhode Island beaches. Each year, she returned to Dublin, Ireland and visited her family whom she remained extremely close to throughout her life. She brought her children to Ireland every five years and made sure that they had a relationship with their grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins in Europe. She leaves three children, John Patrick "Sean" Riccio and his wife Heather of Suffield, Jennie "Gigi" Curley and her husband Daniel of Windsor, and Anna Marie Riccio and her husband Robert Zawasky of Windsor; three siblings, Anthony Keane and his wife Kay, Carmel McEvoy, and Mae Masterson and her husband Brendan all of Dublin, Ireland; 10 grandchildren, Amber Riccio of Suffield, Caity Prelvukaj and her husband Fadil of Bronx, NY, Daniel R. Curley of Windsor, J.P. Curley of Berlin, Erin Curley of Harlem, NY, and Kelsey Fitzsimmons and her husband Matthew, Kristor Benson, Katrina, Robby, and Connor Zawasky all of Windsor; seven great-grandchildren, Mia, Stella, and J.R. Fitzsimmons, Ruby Keane Benson, Maksim and Luke Prelvukaj, and Arlington Curley; a sister-in-law, Margaret Keane of Ireland; and three brothers-in-law, John Hickey of Ireland, Thomas A. Riccio and his wife Paulette of Windsor, and Nicholas C. Riccio of Windsor; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her loving husband who predeceased her in 2018, she was predeceased by a daughter, Jacqueline Benson; a grandson, Kyle Dean Benson; two brothers, Danny and Patrick Keane; two sisters, Peggy Gorman and Theresa Hickey; a brother-in-law, Angelo Riccio; and a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Riccio. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Kimberly Hall who lovingly cared for her over the past year, especially Meredith, Marcia, Paulina, and Norma, who lovingly cared for Anna over the last several years. Memorial donations may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the service after April 23rd, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020