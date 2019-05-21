Anna Mary (Farina) O'Connell, 90, of East Windsor, formerly of Wethersfield, loving wife to Robert Martin "Bob" O'Connell, peacefully passed away in the early hours of Monday, May 20, 2019 in Hartford Hospital. Anna was born April 6, 1929 and raised in Hartford, daughter to the late Frank and Mary (Villano) Farina. She attended Hartford schools, graduating from Bulkeley High School, Class of 1948. She and Bob raised their children in Wethersfield, where they resided for 48 years, moving to East Windsor 19 years ago. Anna was a hard worker, was employed for a time with the State of Connecticut, along with having other part time employment. The job she excelled at and cherished the most was that of being "MOM", raising and being there for their children, who will deeply miss her. Her greatest joy was spending time with family.In addition to her husband Bob, Anna will be fondly remembered by her loving children, Marina Jeanne Gawel (Blake) in Indiana, Robert Martin O'Connell Jr. in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Francis Patrick O'Connell (Sharon) in Austin, TX, Michael Richard O'Connell of East Windsor and David Santiago of East Windsor; two adored granddaughters, Lauren O'Connell in Boston, MA and Alyssa O'Connell in Brooklyn, NY; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; and not to be forgotten her furry babies Prince and Nicky (her cats). Along with her parents, Anna was predeceased by her three brothers, Michael, Anthony and Richard Farina.A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Anna's life will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church of St. Mary Gate of Heaven Parish, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks (Attendees are asked to go directly to Church). There are no calling hours. Interment will be Private at a later time. The family has requested In Lieu of Flowers, and that memorial donations are preferred to , 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244. Anna's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019