Anna (Cirelli) Morizio, 88, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for almost 45 years of the late Tullio Morizio, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Hartford as Anna Esther Cirelli on March 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Olindo and Francesca (Regna) Cirelli. Anna graduated from Bulkeley High School and lived in the South End of Hartford during her youth. She married the love of her life, Tullio Morizio, on October 20, 1951. Tullio predeceased her on March 22, 1996. During her married life, she loved to cook her usual Italian dishes, keep a very clean house and meet her friends for coffee and shopping. She loved music, dancing and being with her family and friends. She was a member of the Young Italian's Club and worked part-time at Lerner's, a dress shop in Hartford. Anna and Tullio enjoyed many trips to Italy and other foreign countries over their lifetime. She and Tullio also built a summer home in Old Lyme and resided there as summer residents for many years. Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Nicholas Morizio of Cromwell and Donald Morizio and his wife Laura of New Britain and her daughter, Frances Mason and husband Stephen of Avon. Also mourning her passing is a very special companion considered to be part of the Morizio family for years, Bob Sandalo of West Hartford. Bob and Anna were very close companions and extremely blessed to have met each other in their later lives. They had a wonderful loving relationship for many years. Bob loved her to the very end-Anna was the love of his life, and he would visit her daily just to be by her side and keep her company. Anna also leaves behind seven adored grandchildren, Kristen Markowski, Kevin Mason, David Morizio, Jennifer DeGumbia, Daniel Morizio, Melania Morizio and Nicholas Morizio and five lovely great-grandchildren, as well as several dear nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her only sibling, Elios Cirelli. The family would like to thank Anna's very special caregiver, Maria Adascalitei. Her caring support, especially her exceptional cooking, brought so much comfort to Anna for many years. Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt is now enjoying a long deserved rest.Funeral services will begin on Friday (March 29) at 9 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Anyone wishing to go directly to the church on Friday morning is welcome to do so. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019