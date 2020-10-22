1/1
Anna Myers
1931 - 2020
Anna (Pranckus) Myers, 89, of Nashua, NH, formerly of South Windsor, CT, beloved wife of the late Edward L. Myers died peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020. Anna was born in Hartford, CT, on May 20, 1931 daughter of the late Anthony and Kazimira "Anna" (Tepel) Pranckus. She grew up in South Windsor and was a graduate of Ellsworth High School. She married the love of her life, Edward L. Myers on August 4, 1951 and they spent their life together in South Windsor until Edward's passing in 1999. She worked for the Glad Company and retired after many years of service. She enjoyed crafting, stain glass work, sewing, and other hobbies. Anna was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. A kind, caring, loving, and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt she will be dearly missed. She leaves her daughter, Diane Selder and her husband Peter of Nashua, NH; her sister, Amelia Capitan of South Windsor; her grandchildren, Renee Bauer and her husband Peter of Nashua, NH, Stephanie Tanguay and her husband Chad of Merrimack, NH, and Bryant Myers of Manchester, CT; her great grandchildren, Annalisa Sink and her husband Brandon, Brooke Tanguay , Rheanna Bauer and Petie Bauer. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Myers; her sisters, Frances Benson, and Julia Raulukaitis; and her brothers, Albert Pranckus, Joseph Pranckus, and John Pranckus. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 12-1pm at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhom.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
OCT
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
1 entry
October 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
