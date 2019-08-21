Hartford Courant Obituaries
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Anna T. Martinelli, of Unionville, formerly of West Hartford and Wethersfield, died Tuesday at John Dempsey Hospital. Born in Hartford to Thomas and Mary Testa, she was a graduate of Hartford Public. Anna had a tremendous work ethic, working with her late husband James Martinelli Sr. at Transmission Parts Inc. then going on to another 20-year career at Lord and Taylor retiring August of 2018. Anna was an amazing mother to her children; James V. and his wife Ellen (Maguire) Martinelli of Farmington, and the late Lisa Torello and her husband Raymond. If possible, she was an even better grandma to; Christopher Martinelli of Farmington, Nicholas and his wife Theresa Martinelli of Ft. Bragg, NC, and Daniel Martinelli and his husband Craig Mira of West Hartford. She was additionally blessed with two great grandchildren; Andrew and Alyssa Martinelli. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 beginning with visitation from 9-10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home 906 Farmington Ave. W. Hartford. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Directions and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 21, 2019
