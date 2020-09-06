Krawiec, Anna Theresa (Kowalczyk), 95, of Wethersfield, CT, died on September 3, 2020 of natural causes, with her loving daughter by her side. Born July 6, 1925 to Antoni and Marjanna Kowalczyk in New Britain, Anna, or Ann as she was later known, grew up in New Britain and moved to Wethersfield after she married. She raised two children while also working full time, first at Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Co. for 10 years, and then at Travelers Insurance Co. for 30 years as a statistical analyst. She was very family-oriented, and enjoyed hosting large holiday gatherings and summer picnics. She loved gardening and was an active member of the Wethersfield Garden Club and the CT Horticultural Society. She enjoyed traveling, which she did extensively in her later years, often going on trips with the Horticultural Society and Elderhostel programs with her granddaughter Carolyn. She was also very active with the Wethersfield Hikers, researching and leading many hikes. She was a member of Church of the Incarnation in Wethersfield. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Joseph John Krawiec, and her son, Joseph Richard Krawiec. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Dickey and husband Don, her granddaughter Carolyn Dickey, along with several nieces and nephews and their families. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale of West Hartford for their wonderful care during the last 3 years, and the supportive staff from the Hospice Team at Hartford Healthcare. New Britain Memorial – Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of Ann's life will be planned sometime in 2021. Interment will be private. For an online memorial, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com
.