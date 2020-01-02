Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
View Map
AnnaLou Oliver Obituary
AnnaLou Oliver, 93, passed away Tuesday December 24, 2019 at 10:56 a.m. at MeadowBrook of Granby, CT. AnnaLou was a resident of MeadowBrook for the past 7 ½ years and previously resided in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 28, 1926 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth D. Brackbill and Mary M. Rebok Brackbill. AnnaLou was a graduate of Chamberburg High School, Class of 1944. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the First United Methodist Church of Chambersburg, the National Division of the American Association of Retired Persons, and Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. Additionally she worked as a volunteer, tutoring elementary school students at Stevens Elementary School. AnnaLou enjoyed gardening and annually had a beautiful display of purple petunias. She also loved listening to music, attending live theatre and dance, swimming and fishing. She especially loved spending time with her family, including her beloved Cocker Spaniels. She treasured vacationing with her family every year for two weeks at the Jersey Shore. AnnaLou cherished many memories playing in the ocean with her daughter and granddaughters. AnnaLou was the widow of Walter J. Oliver, whom she married on May 30, 1945 at Keesler Field, Biloxi, Mississippi. She is survived by daughter Susan Schreiber of N. Granby and her partner Dennis Bristol, granddaughter Meegan Schreiber and her partner Mark Hixon of Sunderland, MA, and granddaughter Lindsay Matava and her husband Eric of Vernon. AnnaLou was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and best friend dedicated to her family. The family wishes to thank the staff at MeadowBrook of Granby for the thoughtful and compassionate care given to AnnaLou and the tremendous hospice staff from Masonicare who made each day for AnnaLou a bit brighter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Central PA, Inc., 745 West Governor Road, Hershey PA 17033, (support.rmhc.org) or to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd Suite 4B, Southington CT 06489-1058 A calling hour will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 5-6 PM, with a Memorial service to follow immediately at 6 PM at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook Rd., Granby, CT. AnnaLou will be laid to rest at a later date in Norland Cemetery in Chambersburg, PA. To leave an online condolence, please visit carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 2, 2020
