AnnaMarie Vincent

AnnaMarie Vincent Obituary
68 of Enfield, passed away peacefully at Parkway Pavilion on 2/29/2020. Daughter of the late Michael and Lena (Campanelli) Peluso, Sr. Raised in Enfield, AnnaMarie was an Enfield High School graduate (Class of 1969). She worked as a receptionist for Enfield Ford for 21 years. She loved bowling and the ocean. She leaves behind a son and his family Robert (Michelle), Makayla and Willow Turgeon, Jr. of California, a daughter Christina Wagner and her sons Chase and Dylan of Massachusetts and a daughter Angela Vincent and her children Amani and Israel Lawrence. She also leaves a brother, Michael (Lisa) Peluso, Jr. of Old Saybrook and a sister, Carolyn dePlace of Enfield as well as an uncle, two aunts, several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. As per AnnaMarie's request, there will be no services. A Christian Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Mary's Place, 6 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2020
