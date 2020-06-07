Anne B. Kelleher, 61, of Canton, CT, beloved wife of Don Goodman, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home. She was born March 31, 1959 in Ocean City, NJ, daughter of the late Michael Kelleher and Frances (Castaldi) Kelly and had lived in Pennsylvania prior to moving to Canton, CT 25 years ago. She was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, Class of 1980, having received her Bachelors Degree in Medieval History. Annie had many gifts, but her greatest talent was writing. In 1995, she published her first novel, Daughter of Prophecy, and over the next 20 plus years, she wrote and published 26 more novels which continued to gain in popularity. Annie mentored and inspired many other writers along the way. Annie served as Executive Director and President of two different non- profit organizations. In addition, for over 20 years, she helped to provide, prepare, and serve all of the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter meals for Hands on Hartford Soup Kitchen. In addition to her devoted husband of 14 years, she is survived by her children, Katherine Percival and her husband, Brad Percival, of Farmington, CT, James Bush and his wife, Megan Bush, of Waterford, CT, Margaret Lawrence and her husband, Eric Lawrence, of Farmington, CT and Abigail Novak, and her husband, Jonathan Novak, of Ledyard, CT; her step children, Ethan Goodman of Newington, CT and Elissa Goodman of Kailua-Kona, HI; her stepfather, Edward Kelly, of Acton, MA; her siblings, John Kelleher and his wife, DJ Kelleher, of San Francisco, CA, Sheila Bauer and her husband, Andi Bauer, of Boxborough, MA and David Kelly of Acton, MA; her grandchildren, Jake Percival, Grace Percival and Benjamin Lawrence, all of Farmington, CT and her nieces and nephew, Elena and Alex Bauer of Boxborough, MA and Allie and Zoe Kelleher of San Francisco, CA. A celebration of Annie's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hands on Hartford, 55 Bartholomew Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 in the name of Annie Kelleher Goodman. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton, CT is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Annie's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.