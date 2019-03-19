Anne C. Vaiciulis (Savisky), 99, of Manchester died peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019. She joins her husband of 64 years, Frank J. Vaiciulis.Anne was born in Sunderland, Massachusetts Nov 3, 1919, daughter of the late Kostantas Saviskas and Antonia (Agonis) Savisky, and resided in Manchester since 1945. She was a communicant of St. Bartholemew Church. She was an accomplished artist with ceramics, porcelain and crafts, a master gardener especially with all things Iris's, and was also an avid square dancer with her husband for more than 35 years. Mrs. Vaiciulis is survived by two sons, Robert Vaiciulis and his partner Sybil Lambert of New York, Steven Vaiciulis of Mexico; daughter Elizabeth Mora of Manchester; a sister Edna Stocki of Delaware; two grandchildren Brian Mora of Florida and Jennifer Delaney and her husband Michael of North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Brogan and Miller Delaney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bartholemew Church, Manchester. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary