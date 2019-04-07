Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
207-878-3246
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Dayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Elizabeth Wallace Dayton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Elizabeth Wallace Dayton Obituary
September 29, 1927 – March 8, 2019Anne Elizabeth Wallace Dayton, was born and raised in Wallingford Connecticut, Anne passed away March 8, 2019, in Scarborough, Maine, surrounded by family and friends. A graveside service will be held in Wallingford. Anne was predeceased by her parents Malcom L. and Hazel T. Wallace, and her brother Malcolm L. Wallace, Jr. She is survived by her four children: James Dayton, Lauranne Oliveau, Robin Dayton, and Gregory Dayton, and by her grandchildren: Joshua Dayton, Alexandra Oliveau, Stevie Oliveau, and Nampo Dayton. A graduate of Smith College, Anne embodied the Giving Generation. She made life an adventure, contributing with passion and intelligence to others – as a mother, civic volunteer, and friend; and in her multiple careers as librarian, teacher, town recreation director, and private school administrator. An avid reader, Anne embraced the arts and literature, she wrote beautifully – especially poetry. Her joyful eyes, steel-trap memory, and keen commitment to social justice will be missed. In memory of Anne Dayton, the family suggests a gift to Hospice of Southern Maine. Gifts may be mailed to HSM at 180 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074, or made online at www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/giveTo view Anne's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now