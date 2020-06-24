Anne G. Solari, 100, longtime resident of Newington, passed away on June 21, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. She was the cherished wife of the late Joseph P. Solari and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born and raised in Wethersfield, daughter of Anthony and Mary (Pawley) Gabriel, Anne graduated from Wethersfield High School, settled in Newington and began her career as a stay at home Mom. She was an excellent cook, terrific baker, talented seamstress and was very comfortable completing DIY projects. She was a remarkable woman who always put forth her best effort and never complained. Anne was an avid reader and a frequent visitor to the town library. She was a member of the Newington Tennis Club for many years and played Badminton in the town's program. Hiking Mt. Washington and skiing were favorite activities. Her travels took her to Africa, Nepal and England. At the age of 80, she participated in the eight-day 10-mile pilgrimage from Montreal to Cap-de-la Madeline to the Church Mary Queen of Peace. This was one of her proudest accomplishments. Anne lived her life with a strong sense of her Catholic faith and was a communicant of The Church of the Holy Spirit. She will be deeply missed by her children: Joanne Fawk, Sheila Solari and Greg Solari of Newington and Rick Solari of Avon. She was a beloved grandmother to Sara (Zach) Swan, Dan (Kristin) Solari, Jean (Jayme) Nadeau, Nikolaus Solari, Andrew Solari, Ben Solari and Lisa Solari (fiancé Jordan Tyler). Anne also leaves three great-granddaughters: Lia Nadeau, Willow and Zoe Swan. She left an indelible impression on her many nieces and nephews. Anne was predeceased by three sisters, Mary Ann Malone, Helen Karas, Elizabeth Elyett, a brother Anthony J. Gabriel, Jr, and an infant son Gregory Peter. The family would like to thank Chris Glover, Anne's caregiver these past months, not only for all she did for Mom but also for the support she provided us. Services are private and under the care of the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. Donations in Anne's name may be made to WJMJ Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712-1052. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.