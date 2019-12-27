Home

St Christopher's (St Edmund Parish) Church
538 Brewer St
East Hartford, CT 06118
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
538 Brewer St.
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Anne Galvin Humes Obituary
Anne (Mainville) Galvin, Humes, Beloved mother, grand-mother, sister and aunt, 95; passed away on December 22, 2019 in Manchester, CT. She was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Arthur J. Mainville and Antoinette (Ducharme) Mainville. Anne is survived by daughter Diane Jerome, sons William and James Galvin, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother George Mainville of Simsbury. She was predeceased by husbands Don Galvin, Paul Humes, daughter Patricia Galvin, son Don Galvin Jr., son-in-law John Jerome, three sisters and five brothers. There are no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Christopher Church: 538 Brewer St., East Hartford on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Friends and family should go directly to the church. The family suggests donations be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 27, 2019
