Anne Griswold

Anne (Rataic) Griswold, 81, of Ellington, beloved wife of 58 years to Glenn P. Griswold, Sr., passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side. Born in Hartford, the daughter of Nicholas and Barbara (Gledich) Rataic, she grew up and lived in East Hartford before moving to Ellington fifty-four years ago. Prior to her retirement, Anne worked as a billing clerk at Rockville General Hospital for fifteen years. She was a member of the Ellington Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with her family, baking, making crafts, sewing, and crocheting. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Glenn Griswold, Jr. of Vernon, Laurie Griswold of Ellington, and Kim Sponsler and her husband Kurt of Front Royal, Virginia; five grandchildren, John Sponsler, Sarah Griswold, Kurt Sponsler Jr. and his wife Taelor, MaryAnne Sponsler, and Joshua Griswold; two great grandchildren, Eevee and Jamie Sponsler; six sisters, Kathy and her husband John, Judy, Margaret and her husband Dave, Fran and her husband Keith, Patty and her husband Ray, and Mary Rose; a brother, Christopher and his wife Debbie, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Ellington Baptist Church, 264 Pinney Street, Ellington. Burial is private. Face coverings are required for the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's memory may be made to the John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center, 100 Haynes Street, 2nd Floor, Manchester, CT 06040. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please go to www.carmonfuneralhome.com