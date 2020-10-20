1/1
Anne Griswold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne (Rataic) Griswold, 81, of Ellington, beloved wife of 58 years to Glenn P. Griswold, Sr., passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side. Born in Hartford, the daughter of Nicholas and Barbara (Gledich) Rataic, she grew up and lived in East Hartford before moving to Ellington fifty-four years ago. Prior to her retirement, Anne worked as a billing clerk at Rockville General Hospital for fifteen years. She was a member of the Ellington Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with her family, baking, making crafts, sewing, and crocheting. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Glenn Griswold, Jr. of Vernon, Laurie Griswold of Ellington, and Kim Sponsler and her husband Kurt of Front Royal, Virginia; five grandchildren, John Sponsler, Sarah Griswold, Kurt Sponsler Jr. and his wife Taelor, MaryAnne Sponsler, and Joshua Griswold; two great grandchildren, Eevee and Jamie Sponsler; six sisters, Kathy and her husband John, Judy, Margaret and her husband Dave, Fran and her husband Keith, Patty and her husband Ray, and Mary Rose; a brother, Christopher and his wife Debbie, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Ellington Baptist Church, 264 Pinney Street, Ellington. Burial is private. Face coverings are required for the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's memory may be made to the John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center, 100 Haynes Street, 2nd Floor, Manchester, CT 06040. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please go to www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Ellington Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved