Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Anne Barnard
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Cathedral
45 Church St
Hartford, CT
Anne H. Barnard


1936 - 2019
Anne H. Barnard Obituary
Anne Hope (Siebert) Barnard, 83, of Hartford passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born on May 15, 1936 in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Gertrude (Hensel) Siebert. Anne's family moved to Concord, NH, where she lived and worked before coming to CT. Anne worked at CT Mutual Life Insurance Company as a word processor for twenty years and also in several Day Care Centers, as she loved working with children. She was a communicant of Christ Church Cathedral in Hartford where she was a member of St. Barnabas Guild and the Alter Guild. Anne leaves a sister-in-law Alice Siebert of Pittsfield, MA, her niece Tamara Cloutier and her nephew Timothy Siebert. She was predeceased by her brother Walter Otto Siebert. The family would like to thank the staff at Avery Heights for the excellent care they gave Anne. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 9, 11:00 AM at Christ Church Cathedral, 45 Church St, Hartford, CT 06103. Burial will follow in the Cathedral Memorial Garden. After the burial there will be a gathering in the Cathedral Reception Room. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 6, 2019
