Anne L. Mahoney Niedzwiecki, 63, of Glastonbury went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 17th after a 7-month battle with cancer. Anne loved her family who was everything to her and she worked tirelessly for them. After graduating GHS in 1975 she pursued her career at Krohnholm & Keeler Insurance Co. in Hartford for 40 years and was currently working at Jeff Roby Insurance. Her hobbies were duck-pin bowling, and gardening. Her later life was defined by her faith in Christ which was very important to her. Her and her husband Dan were faithful members of First Baptist Church in Manchester. She gave graciously and selflessly as a remarkable wife and mother, and her life was one filled with great achievements. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Daniel Niedzwiecki; her 3 children, Craig & (Adrienne) Mahoney, Kelly Mahoney, and Geoffrey & (Michelle) Mahoney; her granddaughters, Emma & Myrtle Dawn; and her stepchildren, Allison & Matthew Niedzwiecki; her father Curtiss Heinz; her siblings Lauren & (John) Cheney, Robert & (Clare) Heinz, and Leslie & (Angelo) Longshore. She is predeceased by her mother Ellen Heinz; and her brother Gregory. Services will be held Tuesday, June 23rd at First Baptist Church Manchester, 240 Hillstown Rd, Manchester, CT 06040. Visitation 9am-10am, Funeral service starts at 10am. Burial to follow at Old Church Cemetery Glastonbury.



