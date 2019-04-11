Home

Anne Lasser Obituary
Anne Johnson Lasser of Windsor died on April 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathryn Lasser. She leaves a daughter, Alaya London of Windsor; four grandchildren (Sumi Loundon Kim and her husband Hwansoo Kim, Kai Loundon and his wife Sadie May Hatch, Orion Loundon and his wife Carol Loundon, and Isa Loundon Flaherty and her husband James Flaherty); and nine great grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to perform a kindness for someone.The Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019
