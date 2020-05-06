Anne M. (Seidl) Egri, 97, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, passed away on May 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Johanna (Buchte) Seidl of New Britain. Anne was predeceased by her devoted husband of 55 years, Paul J. Egri, Sr. and her 6 siblings (Marie, Josephine, Joseph, John, Andrew and Barbara). Born in New Britain, at home, on Easter Sunday April 1, 1923, she graduated from New Britain High School, Class of 1941. Anne lived in Kensington for the past 65 years in the home her husband built, and was an active member of St. Paul's Church, the Ladies Guild, Rosary Makers, a "Counter" for weekly collections and the New Britain Council of Catholic Women. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary and worked with handicapped children, as a volunteer, for more than 20 years. Her favorite pastime was gardening in her many flower beds. She also enjoyed reading, newspaper puzzles and quilting. She and her beloved husband, Paul, Sr., raised 6 children. She leaves her caring and devoted family: daughter Johanna Degnan – her son, John and daughters Kristin and Anne and one great grand-daughter, Delilah; and sons Paul, Jr. and his wife Christine Egri of Lyme - their sons, Paul III, his wife Florence, and Brett and his fiancé Danielle; Andrew Egri of Haddam Neck – his son, Benjamin, and daughter, Sarah; Gary Egri of Kensington – his daughters, MaryEllen and her husband Dom and Jennifer; Bruce and his wife Rose Egri of Haddam – their sons, Shawn, Eric and Kevin; and Mark Egri of Kensington. A beloved mother and wife, Anne's family meant everything to her. She led a life dedicated to both family and friends, always bringing happiness to everyone she touched. She had a marvelous gift for making all visitors feel welcome and important. She absolutely loved to reminisce family memories and laugh. Anne simply "loved life" and was an extremely positive influence for many. Anne and Paul Sr. were truly an inspiration as to what a marriage should be. They will be dearly missed. Her funeral service will be private. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's is in charge of arrangements.



