Anne Marie (D'Addario) Freedman died peacefully at her home in Westbrook with family by her side on April 2, 2020. She was born September 21, 1920 to Constance and George D'Addario in Hartford, CT, where she also grew up and went to school. She met her future husband, Edward Freedman through her brother Albert, and they were married in Hartford on January 21, 1940. Anne and Ed had three children, Kenneth, Raymond and Linda, and lived in East Hartford. Anne worked at Travelers Insurance Co. for 20 years. Together they built a house in Westbrook, where they lived after retiring from their respective jobs. They were married for 60 years. Anne was predeceased by her loving husband Edward and their son Kenneth; her sisters, Mary Peters and Lucy White; and her brothers, Albert and George D'Addario. She is survived by her daughter Linda, and son Raymond; her brother Peter Forte and sister-in-law Ruth D'Addario; and granddaughters, Constance Meierdiercks, Sandra Leighton, Melissa Carabillo and Anna Markowitz. She also had two great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. A family graveside service was held in the Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 222 McVeagh Rd., Westbrook, CT 06498. To share a memory of Anne or send a condolence to her family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020