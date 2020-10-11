Anne Marie (O'Brien) Healey of Hartford, Connecticut, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 following a brief illness, her loving family at her side. Anne was born in Northampton, Massachusetts on September 17, 1928, the first child of John F. O'Brien and Mary (Gilday) O'Brien. She was raised in Holyoke, Massachusetts with her brother Jackie and her sister Ellen, where her life-long devotion to God, dedication to family, and passion for music were forged. Following her graduation from Holyoke High School in 1946, Anne attended Framingham State Teacher's College, where she sang in the choir directed by her beloved uncle Dr. Edward F. Gilday, conductor of the world-renowned Handel and Haydn Society of Boston. Upon graduation in 1950, Anne moved to New Britain, Connecticut, where she taught Home Economics at New Britain High School. It was while living in New Britain that she met the love of her life, John F. Healey. They were married in 1953, living first in Berlin and then moving to West Hartford, happily raising their seven children together until John's passing in 1979. Anne moved to Hartford in 1983, settling in at The Woodland House, a proud resident of Asylum Hill and a cheerleader for the City of Hartford. Anne became a real estate agent for Buckley Realtors of West Hartford and served on the board of The Woodland House Condominium Association. Slowed but undaunted by a stroke in 2014, Anne remained the center of her family and a vibrant presence in the community until her passing. Anne was well known in the Greater Hartford civic community for her decades-long service in support of funding for the arts. She was a member of the board of the fledgling Greater Hartford Arts Council, founded in 1971 to support the five largest community arts organizations in Greater Hartford, and was instrumental in organizing its principal fund-raising events. She was also a Past President of the Hartford Symphony Women's Auxiliary. More recently, Anne was a dedicated board member of the Friends of the Mark Twain House, serving as its president and helping it to achieve the construction of the Mark Twain House Education and Visitors Center in the early 2000s. Anne was a strong, intelligent woman, uncommonly progressive in her outlook. She was a superb writer and extremely well-read, with a keen appreciation for history and politics. Above all, Anne was an unfailingly kind and decent person. She was also stunningly beautiful, with a grace and dignity that shined about her, meticulous in her dress and appearance whether attending formal functions or UConn games at the XL Center. Anne was completely devoted to family. She resolutely instilled in her children her moral compass of kindness and compassion for all, of charity and selflessness, fairness and simple decency, and the importance of giving back to the community. So often her children heard her proclaim that "everyone plays or nobody plays", and "friends will come and go, but family is forever", and she refused to allow hard feelings to exist between her children. Anne was a life-long Boston Red Sox fan, coming of age in the Williams/Pesky/Doerr/DiMaggio era, and a steadfast supporter of UConn men's and women's basketball. She was a faithful communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, lending her beautifully trained soprano voice to the choir and teaching religious education in the service of her strong Catholic faith. Her unfailing faith in God was a gift she received in her youth, shared with her husband, and passed along to her children. Anne is survived by her loving children: John F. Healey, Jr. and his wife Theodora of Richmond, TX; Maura E. Aldrich and her husband Ronald of Granby; Christine A. Healey of East Hartford; William F. Healey and his wife Susan of West Hartford; Richard D. Healey and his wife Kathleen of Rochester, NY; and Brian S. Healey and his wife Roxanne of Gallatin, TN. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her sister Ellen Cummings of El Paso, TX; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband John, Anne was predeceased by her beloved son Edward, who passed away in 2018, and by her brother John F. O'Brien, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave, West Hartford on Friday, October 16 at 11am. There are no calling hours, but the family will receive friends at the church prior to Mass, beginning at 10:00am. The arrangements are being handled by Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford. Due to the pandemic, social distancing will be observed, and mourners are asked to wear masks. Burial will be private. Donations in Anne's memory would be gratefully received by the Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, Connecticut.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store