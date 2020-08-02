1/
Anne M. Patten
Anne Marks Patten, 78, formerly of West Hartford, CT, beloved companion of Susan Hill, passed away peacefully July 25, 2020 at her home in St. Augustine, Florida. Anne attended Hartford College for Women. Her gift of communication, audio and visual, allowed her great success in the creation of documentaries. She later held the position of Vice President and Art Director at Underwriters Service Agency. Historic St Augustine called to her and she relocated to Florida in 1990. Anne was a student of history and a gifted speaker and she became part of the historic enrichment in St Augustine, treating locals and tourists alike to see the city from her eyes. She created a special memory for the blind children of the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind when she beautifully loaned them her vision for a moment in time. Anne is predeceased by her brother, William Marks and survived by her sister Eleanor Marks of Riverton, Connecticut. She is survived by her two daughters, Sarah R. Patten of Bar Harbor, Maine and Anne Elizabeth Patten of St. Augustine, Florida and her many friends under the stars. She doted on her loving pets of the 4-legged kind and spent much time in her beautiful gardens, where aloes and cacti and every green thing thrived. She generously shared the books off her shelf, of which Turtle's Flying Lesson was a special favorite. Anne accented her garden with many unique objects and was lovingly known as the "dinosaur lady" by the children in her neighborhood as well as adults. The beauty of her garden creation was pronounced to be one of the "best photo shoots" in town. A very special thank you to all the nurses, doctor and support staff with Vitas Hospice. "I will miss you forever, I will always remember. Rest in peace Grandma Anne". - Kaitlyn Burial and memorial will be private. Online condolences can be made at https://www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Anne-Patten/ St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
