Anne Marie Arnott, 41, of New Britain, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born February 16, 1979 in Hartford, the daughter of Margaret (Cassell) Arnott Tautic of Manchester, she grew up and has lived most of her life in New Britain. Anne could light up a room with her smile and quick laugh. She enjoyed helping others, and she started her career as a program supervisor for the Goodwill Industry. She then went on to become a manager for March Incorporated of Manchester, and most recently she was employed by Vixxo. Anne loved to cook and spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed music, dancing, and reading a good book. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her three cherished children, Tiana, Hector, and Jose; her beloved companion Juni Pinto of New Britain; her brother Patrick Arnott and his wife Michele of East Granby; her stepfather Randy Tautic of Manchester; three stepsisters, Rachel, Rene, and Stacy, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to Covid-19, services will be private. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Anne's memory to Autism Speaks. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.