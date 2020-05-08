Our memories are non countable, is so many I would never finish writing everything we went through. From both being pregnant at the same time at the age of 17 and 18, loving together briefly, through our break ups with the brothers we were with. How we lean to each other when our lives were horrible and good too. But the best memories were all the fun we had together and the many crazy things we did. I will miss you endlessly and forever in my heart.

Carolina

Family