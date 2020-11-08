1/1
Anne Marie Brett
1932 - 2020
Anne Marie (Guarino) Perno Brett, 88, of Newington, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Jefferson House in Newington. She was the widow of Charles Brett. Born on Sept. 20, 1932 in Boston MA, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Lucia Guarino. Anne was a long time Newington resident and was formerly employed at Stop and Shop before retiring. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Annunciation Parish, the Newington Senior Center, and AARP. Anne enjoyed trips to the casino, cooking, playing bingo, and was a die-hard Boston Red Sox Fan. Anne will always be remembered for her kind and generous heart. Surviving are a son, Roger Perno and wife Patty of Wethersfield; two daughters, Janine Dehm and her husband Greg of Berlin, Charlene Lambert and her husband Jack of Windsor; her grandchildren, Amanda (Anthony), Michael (Kayla), Michaela, Gabriella, Alexandra (Shane), Victoria, and Daniel; and two great-grandchildren, Anthony Jr. and Luna Belle. Anne was predeceased by her brothers, Angelo, Albert, Joe, and her sisters, Rose and Jess. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Jefferson House for their care and compassion shown to Anne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 AM at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Annunciation Parish. Burial will be in West Meadow Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Newington Senior Center, 120 Cedar St., Newington, CT 06111. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Anne with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit, Annunciation Parish
Funeral services provided by
Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
