Anne Marie (Einsteder) DiMartino, 79, formerly of Enfield, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Daughter of the late Oscar and Angeline (Arsenault) Einsteder, she was born in Hartford, CT on October 24, 1939. She moved to Enfield in December of 1961 when she resided for over 45 years. Anne Marie had a career with the State of Connecticut where she served as a payroll auditor for over 19 years until her retirement in 2009. Anne Marie had a love for cooking, and cherished the time she spent with her family and also her friends, which were like family to her. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Martha's church. Anne Marie is survived by her son, Michael DiMartino of Grass Valley, CA; her daughter-in-law, Anita DiMartino of West Whately, MA, her grandchildren, Therese DiMartino of MA, Ananda DiMartino of MA, and Sierra DiMartino of CA; her nieces and nephews, and other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Francisco "Frank" DiMartino; her father, George "Poppy" Holley; her grandson, Anthony DiMartino, and her sister, Joan (Dwyer) Salz. A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. For further information regarding the memorial, please email [email protected] For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019