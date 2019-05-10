Anne Marie (Divver) Doster, 75, of Vernon, beloved wife of 53 years to Larry Doster, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Flynn) Divver, she grew up and lived in Boston, moving to Vernon in 1971. Anne earned her undergraduate degree from Framingham State University in Framingham, Massachusetts, and she completed her master's degree in teaching at the University of Connecticut. Anne was a career educator who began teaching in Denver, Colorado, and prior to her retirement in 2000 had been a school teacher at Tolland High School. She had been a Lay Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church in Vernon for many years and was most recently a communicant of St. Bridget's Church in Manchester. Anne was a longtime member of Courthouse One, where she played both racquetball and volleyball for many years, and she loved playing both tennis and cards with family and friends. Anne was the past president of the Suburban Women's Club of Vernon, Ellington and Tolland, and she was an outstanding seamstress and cook. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband, Anne is survived by her children, Christine Lonsberry and her husband Carter of Ellington, and Dave Doster of Vernon; her two grandsons whom she adored, Devin and Cody Lonsberry; her sister, Arlene Mason and her husband Ron of Boston, MA; her brother, Anthony Divver; her brother-in-law, R. Craig Doster of Ellington and her nephews, niece, and many dear friends. Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Monday, May 13th from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Cornerstone Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 2036, Vernon, CT 06066-1436. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 10, 2019