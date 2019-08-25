Home

St Peter Church-Higganum
30 St Peters Ln
Higganum, CT 06441
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Higganum, CT
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Higganum, CT
Anne Marie Mogielnicki, 77, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, CT. She grew up in Hartford, raised her family in East Hartford, and then retired to Little River, SC. She is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Mogielnicki and her parents, Margaret and Michael Ryan. She is survived by her daughter, Gwenn Corey of Higganum, CT and her son Todd Mogielnicki, of Hudson, NH., her sister, Margaret Thibodeau of Punta Gorda, FL, and 4 loving grandchildren, Zoey, Phoebe, Jocelyn, and Ryan. On Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 a visitation will be held at 10:00, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 at St. Peter Church in Higganum, CT. She will be interred at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, in North Myrtle Beach, SC at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
