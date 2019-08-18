Home

St Thomas the Apostle Church
872 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT 06119
1931 - 2019
Anne-Marie Shields, better known as Nancy, passed away on May 15th, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 87. Nancy was born on May 31st, 1931, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. She lived in CT for 20 years before moving to Arizona. A funeral mass was held in her honor on May 24th, in Phoenix, Arizona. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 64 years, Bernard Shields, and the rest of their loving family. A mass of special intention will be offered in her memory on Tuesday August 20th at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in West Hartford at 12:10pm. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
