Anne Marie Ternullo, 65, of Mansfield Center, CT, passed away suddenly on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. She was born to Sam and Sarina Ternullo in Willimantic, CT, where she attended St. Joseph's school and later Eastern Connecticut State University. Anne Marie laid her roots in Columbia, CT where she raised her children before moving to Mansfield, CT with her loving mother. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is in heaven with her beloved father, Sam Ternullo. Anne Marie was a caring and devoted daughter, mother and grandmother. She always put her family first: her children, her mother, but most of all her, two grandsons. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and fostering their love of learning. Anne Marie was a woman of great faith, and a passionate teacher at St. Mary-St. Joseph school in Willimantic, CT for 22 years. She adored all of her students and felt blessed to be a part of so many young lives. Teaching was truly her passion, and it was evident by all who witnessed her with her students. The impact she has left on her students, their families, and the entire school community will be felt for years to come. Anne Marie is survived by her mother, Sarina Ternullo; her son, Brian Hyman; her daughter, Betsy Chieffo; son-in-law, Matthew Chieffo; her beautiful grandsons, Noah and Nikolas (Niko) Chieffo; and her brother, Sal Ternullo; and her sister-in-law, Linda Ternullo. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a place near and dear to Anne Marie's heart - St. Mary-St. Joesph's School, 35 Valley St, Willimantic, CT 06226. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.