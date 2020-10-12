Anne (Goulet) Marquis,66, of New Britain and formerly of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain. Anne was the daughter of the late Ralph B. Goulet and Pauline (Pinard) Goulet. She was born in Hartford on September 19, 1954 and was a 1972 graduate of George J. Penny High school where she was a member of the swim team and retired from the Travelers and Metlife Insurance Companies after 30 years of dedicated service. An avid UCONN women's basketball fan, Anne also loved reading, traveling, vineyards and spas. Besides her husband Jude Marquis, Anne is survived by her sisters; Jean Willis and her husband Warren of Manchester, Laura Lapointe and her husband Phil of Coventry, Julie Champagne and her husband Alain of Manchester as well as her brothers; Donald of Boston and Anthony of Manchester. Anne also leaves her nieces; Jill Pepin of Manchester, Chantalle Goulet of Boston and Christine Lapointe of Willimantic. Anne is also survived by her nephews; Daniel Pepin of Manchester, Ryan Willis of Vernon, Sean Lapointe of Coventry, Patrick Goulet of Quebec Canada, Michael Goulet of Bristol and Nicholas Lapointe of Manchester as well as many devoted friends and extended family members. In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her first husband Paul B. Smith who passed away in 2015. Relatives and friends may call at the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St. East Hartford on Wednesday (October 14, 2020) from 4-6:00pm. Per Anne's family's wishes, all services for Anne will conclude Wednesday evening. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be in place. Please make donations in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society
, 825 Brook St. I-91 Tech Ctr. Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For on-line expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopoeh.com
.