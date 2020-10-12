1/1
Anne Marquis
1954 - 2020
Anne (Goulet) Marquis,66, of New Britain and formerly of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain. Anne was the daughter of the late Ralph B. Goulet and Pauline (Pinard) Goulet. She was born in Hartford on September 19, 1954 and was a 1972 graduate of George J. Penny High school where she was a member of the swim team and retired from the Travelers and Metlife Insurance Companies after 30 years of dedicated service. An avid UCONN women's basketball fan, Anne also loved reading, traveling, vineyards and spas. Besides her husband Jude Marquis, Anne is survived by her sisters; Jean Willis and her husband Warren of Manchester, Laura Lapointe and her husband Phil of Coventry, Julie Champagne and her husband Alain of Manchester as well as her brothers; Donald of Boston and Anthony of Manchester. Anne also leaves her nieces; Jill Pepin of Manchester, Chantalle Goulet of Boston and Christine Lapointe of Willimantic. Anne is also survived by her nephews; Daniel Pepin of Manchester, Ryan Willis of Vernon, Sean Lapointe of Coventry, Patrick Goulet of Quebec Canada, Michael Goulet of Bristol and Nicholas Lapointe of Manchester as well as many devoted friends and extended family members. In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her first husband Paul B. Smith who passed away in 2015. Relatives and friends may call at the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St. East Hartford on Wednesday (October 14, 2020) from 4-6:00pm. Per Anne's family's wishes, all services for Anne will conclude Wednesday evening. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be in place. Please make donations in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St. I-91 Tech Ctr. Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For on-line expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopoeh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Memories & Condolences
October 11, 2020
To Jude and Anne's family. Please accept our condolences at this most difficult time. Anne had a special smile and quiet way about her. May all your happy memories fill the void that Anne's passing has left. We have another angel amongst us. Love, Diane and Jeff Sanborn
Diane Sanborn
Friend
October 11, 2020
My condolences to Annie's family. I worked with Annie at metlife. She will be missed. She's was a special person
Sandi day
Friend
October 12, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
