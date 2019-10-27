Home

Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
Anne Maxwell Scanlon


1930 - 2019
Anne Maxwell (Sherrerd) Scanlon, 89, of East Granby, widow of Lawrence Eugene Scanlon, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 19th, 2019. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Monday (Oct. 28) from 3:00-6:00pm. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday (Oct. 29) at 11:00am in The Ahern Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
