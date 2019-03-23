Anne (Baroni) McCarthy, 95, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, joining her family and friends that went before her.Daughter of the late Fedele and Julia (Scalle) Baroni, Anne was born on October 11, 1923, was a lifelong resident of Plainville, attended local schools and was a graduate of Plainville High School. She went on to work for Trumbull Electric, which would later become General Electric, where she played for the Trumbull Electric softball team during W.W. II. An avid crafter, she loved to sew, knit, crochet, and paint. Anything she planted into the earth would thrive, and she created a floral oasis in her yard year after year, grown mostly from clippings, with daisies being her favorite. Known for her kindheartedness and independence, she will be greatly missed.She leaves her son, Kevin McCarthy of Stuart, FL; her daughter, Patricia Harlow of Southington; five grandchildren, Jason Harlow, who was always there to lend her a helping hand when needed, Ryan, Kellie, Brendan, and Caitlyn McCarthy; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many devoted friends, including her BINGO crew, her caring neighbors, especially Donna, and her lifelong friend, Stella. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. McCarthy, her sister and best friend, Theresa Tracz and her husband, Henry, her son-in-law, Robert Harlow and daughter-in-law, Dyann McCarthy. In lieu of flowers, Anne may be remembered with donations to the .Family and friends may gather in celebration of Anne's life on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of Remembrance and prayers will be held at 11 a.m. followed by committal services at St. Joseph Cemetery. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.comAnne's wish to each of you, as she ended each phone call with her loved ones,"Smile-Tomorrow is another day!" Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary