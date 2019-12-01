Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne McHugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne McHugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne McHugh Obituary
Anne (Baillargeon) McHugh, 84, of Newington, died peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. McHugh. Born in Bristol, Mrs. McHugh enjoyed her years at the beach house in Clinton where she celebrated many family times, before moving to Newington. She was always an animal lover and devoted many years to raising and showing Wirehaired Fox Terriers. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her son, Daniel Rafaniello of Newington; two daughters, Robin Donovan and her husband John of Portland, ME, and Lee Anne Rafaniello of Newington; and granddaughters, Jessica and Andrea Donovan of Portland, ME. She also leaves her sister-in-law Red Baillargeon of Southington, several nieces and nephews, and her stepchildren Judy Murrone, Tim McHugh, and Penny Stefanski and their families. She was pre-deceased by her brother Buddy Baillargeon and her former husband Robert Rafaniello. Her funeral service will be private and she will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -