Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist Church
McVeagh Rd.
Westbrook, CT
Anne Monica Tourtellotte


1928 - 2019
Anne Monica Tourtellotte Obituary
Anne (Nan) Monica (Connolly) Tourtellotte, of Westbrook, passed away on December 13, 2019. Anne was born in Tullamore, Co. Offlay, Ireland, on December 20, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret (Brennan) Connolly. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Howard E. Tourtellotte, in 2004. Anne will be sadly missed by her family in Ireland, which includes sisters, Colette O'Sullivan and Cordelia Conroy, and a brother Oliver Connolly, as well as many nieces, and nephews. She will also be missed by a very close circle of dear friends in the Westbrook area. A sincere thank you to Dr. Peter Dixon for his excellent management of Anne's health for many years. Another thank you to the Westbrook Visiting Nurses, who helped with Anne's care and showed endless patience and kindness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 11am in St. Mark the Evangelist Church, McVeagh Rd., Westbrook. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Westbrook. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: VNA of Westbrook or to the Westbrook Ambulance Association. To sign the online guest book visit www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 12, 2020
