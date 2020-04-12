|
Anne (Sinnott) Rogan, a resident of Centerbrook, CT, died Tuesday the 7th of April at Middlesex Hospital. Anne was born in New York, NY on June 21, 1944 to the late William and Evelyn (Williams) Sinnott. She met her husband Joseph Rogan at a dude ranch in the Catskills of NY, where he told his twin brother upon first laying eyes on her, that he was going to marry her. They raised their family in Somers, NY. Anne moved to Connecticut in 1998 after her husband's death and has resided in various towns until settling at Essex Place in Centerbrook; a community that she loved. Anne worked as an executive secretary in the CT/Westchester County, NY area for American Can, the James River Corporation, and City and Suburban Financial Corp in the 1980 – mid 1990's. Anne loved painting, gardening, good food and socializing, she enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Anne was predeceased by her husband Joseph Rogan, and her brother, Kevin Sinnott. She is survived by her daughters Lauri (Rogan) Wichtowski of Deep River and Coleen (Rogan) Perrotta of Bethel, Connecticut, and her brother John Sinnott and his wife Helena of New York, NY. She is also survived by her sons-in-law, John Wichtowski and Anthony Perrotta, her grandchildren Ryan Wichtowski, Alicia Wichtowski, Joseph Perrotta and Julianna Perrotta, her dear sister-in-law Pauline Smith of Ridgefield, CT, and several nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place in the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Somers, NY at the convenience of the family, with a memorial celebration at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made in Anne's memory to Gaylord's Creative Expressions Art program by mailing checks made out to Gaylord Hospital, Attention Development Office, PO Box 400, Wallingford, CT 06492. To share a memory of Anne or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com . The Robinson Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook, CT, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020