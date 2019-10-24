Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Scanlon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Scanlon


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Scanlon Obituary
Anne Maxwell (Sherrerd) Scanlon, 89, of East Granby, widow of Lawrence Eugene Scanlon, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 19th, 2019. Born October 17th, 1930 in East Orange, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Huske) Sherrerd. Anne received her B.A. from New Jersey College for Women (now Rutgers University), Class of 1952 and her M.A. from the University of Hartford, Class of 1970. Anne was a dedicated teacher for 25 years teaching at the Institute of Living then in the Hartford Public School System. She loved interior design, travel and swimming, especially at the New Jersey and New England beaches. Anne is survived by her two sons, Larry F. Scanlon and his wife Aline Fairweather of Philadelphia, PA and Neal P. Scanlon and his wife Susanne Phillips Scanlon of Queen Creek, AZ, her sister, Frances Hill of Simsbury, her grandchildren, Sterling Lawrence Scanlon and Eliza Cassella of Hartford, Milo Scanlon, Jasper Scanlon and Zoe Scanlon all of Philadelphia, PA, David Scalise of Arizona, Lisa Pipkin and her husband Kevin of Alabama, a great-granddaughter Autumn Pipkin and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Heidi Anne Scanlon and her sister Margaret Sherrerd Dobbins. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford on Monday (Oct. 28) from 3:00-6:00pm. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday (Oct. 29) at 11:00am in The Ahern Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
Download Now