Anne (Gibbons) Wood, 95 of Farmington, passed away on April 26, 2020 at St Francis Hospital. She was born on January 6, 1925 to Edward and Ella (Brannick) Gibbons. Anne will always remain in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved her for she taught us by example what it was to be a compassionate and loving human being. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Wood, her sister and brother-in-law, Elinor and Robert Malm of West Hartford and her brother Edward Gibbons of East Hartford. She is survived by her son and his partner, Edward Wood and Raymond Sammarco of Farmington; two nephews and their spouses, Robert and Janet Malm of Middletown and William and Helen Malm of Tequesta, FL; two great nieces and a great nephew, Erika Fabrizio and her husband Michael Fabrizio of Plainville, Kevin Malm of Colchester and Kristen Malm of Cromwell. She will be forever missed by her loving family. Anne was raised on a farm in South Windsor where her love of animals began. She and her family then moved to East Harford where she began working at Travelers. After marrying, she and her husband settled in Farmington where she eventually worked at Allstate. She was blessed to have developed many close lasting friendships at each stage of her life. She loved nothing more than being surrounded by family and friends, hosting holiday parties where Christmas cookies were baked and devoured, Christmas trees were trimmed, Jack O' Lanterns were carved and Easter egg hunts were held. And on St. Patrick's day, corned beef and cabbage was eaten, many Irish songs were sung and a glass or two were raised at gatherings as she and her family and friends proudly celebrated their Irish heritage, even those who were only Irish for the day. Her motto was, "any excuse for a party". Her house was truly a home. Birthday parties were celebrated for all, even the four legged members of the family. She was the family caregiver, from babysitting the youngest members of her family to looking after her parents and aunts and uncles as they progressed in years. She was always there to lend a helping hand and an ear to listen if you needed it. She was a devout Catholic and volunteered for many years at St Patrick's Church in Farmington She spent her final years at Kimberly Hall North. A special thank you to all the amazing caregivers at KHN especially Geta and Debbie who looked after her so caringly these past years. The family will hold a private graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Hartford, with a memorial service at a later date. Due to the Covid-19 social distancing will be followed Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, West Hartford is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers,please consider sending an offering of prepackaged cookies or snacks to the staff at Kimberly Hall North, as they are experiencing a very difficult time during this pandemic,Kimberly Hall North, 1 Emerson Dr., Windsor, CT 06095. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020