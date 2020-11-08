Annebelle E. Lasek, 96, of Southington passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Cheshire Rehab in Cheshire. Born July 10, 1924 in Southington, she was the daughter of the late Prokop and Anna (Dlugos) Lasek. Annabelle was a life-long resident of Southington and retired after 35 years as head nurse from the former Bradley Memorial Hospital as an RN. She had a passion for caring for others. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, John, George and Allen Lasek and two sisters, Margaret Pepi and Mary Doucette. A funeral service for Annabelle will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10th at 10 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are required. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com