|
|
Annemarie Lauinger Gilbert, Beloved wife of the Late John Gilbert Jr., passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. She was born November 13, 1921 in Germany. Daughter of the Late August and Rosa Lauinger. She was raised in Germany. She worked for the U.S. Army as a property and Supply Clerk from 1952-1954 before immigrating to the united states. She worked for G. Fox and company and was a longtime resident of East Hartford. She was a long-time member of St. Rose Church. She was predeceased by her three siblings and their spouses, Liselotte and Claud Barker of KY., Elfriede and Kurt Umlauft of Germany, Heinz and Magda Lauinger of Germany. Annemarie is survived by her daughter Gerlinde Lieselotte Stone and her husband Charles of East Hartford and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the hospice team for the 20 days of expert care they provided for my mother. The funeral and burial will be private. Donations can be made to the . The Rose Hill Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020