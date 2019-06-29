Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
AnneMarie Kardys


1967 - 2019
AnneMarie Kardys Obituary
AnneMarie Kardys, 51, of Ellington, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Johnson Memorial Hospital. She was born in Hartford on July 18, 1967, to Cecile (Albert) Plourde and the late Leon Plourde, Jr. AnneMarie has been a resident of Ellington for the past ten years, where she made her home with her husband and soulmate, David Kardys. She worked as a paraprofessional for the town. AnneMarie enjoyed sitting by the fire, snowmobiling, and being with her family, especially her daughters. In addition to her husband of 30 years, David Kardys of Ellington, AnneMarie is survived by her mother, Cecile Plourde of Ellington; two daughters, Ashley Dabbondanza and her husband, Troy of Windsor, and Kylie Kardys of Ellington; a sister, Betty Keilty and her husband, Tony of Ellington; three nieces, Julia, Cassandra and Hannah; and two nephews, Steven, Jr. and Scott. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00- 5:00 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. A service will be held at 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Donations in AnneMarie's memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111. To leave online condolences please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 29, 2019
