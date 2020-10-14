Annetta Beneditta (Lombardo) Weaver, of Newington CT, daughter of the late Sebastiano Lombardo and Oliva Del Monte Lombardo, died on October 6, 2020 after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer. Born October 31, 1927, in Pawcatuck, she attended Stonington High School. Upon graduating, she moved to Hartford and became a licensed beautician working in her sister-in-law's salon for many years. She worked at the Aetna, and later as a head teller and as a loan officer at the Connecticut Bank and Trust in Hartford. With her beloved husband, Thomas L. Weaver, they raised 3 children and were longtime Hartford residents before moving to Newington in 1977. While raising a family, she and her husband were active in Troop 105 of the Boy Scouts. She was a board member of her Condo Association and later treasurer of the Senior Club at the Newington Senior Center. Always giving to others, she was a volunteer in the Human Services Dept. at Newington Town Hall and a generous contributor to the Newington Food Bank. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Church of the Holy Spirit in Newington. She enjoyed bird watching and gardening. Her loving spirit embraced her family and many friends, and will always be with us. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Thomas L. Weaver, her brother Rosario Lombardo, sister Catherine Lombardo Borrelli, sisters in laws Joyce Acquaviva and Gloria Giallombardo, granddaughter Amy Lynn Weaver and special niece Charlotte Acquaviva. She leaves behind her sons, Attorney Thomas A. Weaver and wife Lorelei of Haddam, Robert N. Weaver and wife Jane of Danbury and daughter Kathy Weaver Duszyk and husband Joseph of Newington. Her grandchildren, Robert A. Morales and wife Kimberly of West Hartford, Leyna A. Morales of Michigan, Christina Weaver O'Donnell and husband Joseph of Danbury, Thomas J. Weaver of Danbury, Robert A. Weaver and wife Amber of Bethel, Stacey Ann Weaver of Haddam, and Thomas A. Weaver of Cromwell and great-grandchildren Winslow and Charlotte Morales. She also leaves behind her brothers, John Lombardo and wife Susan of Uncasville and Anthony Lombardo of Pawcatuck, and nephews and nieces John Lombardo and wife Stephanie of Lyme, Robert Lombardo and wife Jarine of Bowdoinham, Maine, James Borrelli of Los Angeles, California, Anthony Borrelli and wife Beverly of Methuen, MA, Virginia Uniejewski of North Andover, MA., Stefanie Lombardo of Arden, DE, Connie Lombardo of Atlanta, GA, Lisa Lombardo of Phoenixville, PA as well as many other relatives and dear friends. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 16th at 11:00am. at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Ave, West Hartford. Due to COVID-19, a ceremony in celebration of her life is temporarily postponed until further notice. Special thanks to the dedicated nurses and aides of the Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice team. Memorial Donations in her name may be made to Newington Food Bank, mailing to Newington Town Hall/ Human Services Dept., ATTN: Food Bank, 200 Garfield St., Newington, CT 06111. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting her family. To share a memory with Annetta's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net