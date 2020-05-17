Annette A. Ringuette, 89, of Suffield, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born May 15, 1930 in Suffield, daughter of the late William and Agnes (Mitskunas) Butkus, Annette had lived in Suffield all her life. She was a very selfless person, always giving to others, she was full of life and she never minced words, she always told it like it was. Annette enjoyed playing golf, and she was lucky enough to score a hole in one down in Florida. She enjoyed bowling, playing Bunco, and UCONN girls basketball games. She enjoyed traveling all over the world and she loved a good gin and tonic or margarita. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never missed any of their events as they were her passion. Annette is survived by three children, Cheryl Cote and her husband Paul of Enfield, Dianne McLane and her husband Tim of Easthampton, MA, David Ringuette and his wife Leslie of Waiahole Valley, HI; eight grandchildren, Erica Cote, Paul Cote, Alicia Myette, Jonathan Myette, Kiana Ringuette, Carlie McCann, Ryan Ringuette, Andrew McCann; five great grandchildren, Paisley Cote, Madison Burke, William Myette, Easten Myette, Hailey; nephew Richard Wolak, Goddaughter Charlene Wolak, and some very dear friends, Cheryl McCann, Jen Marrotte, Erin Bailey, Jason Cote. She was predeceased by sisters, Bernice Coleman and Nellie Wolak, an infant brother, Billy. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Church. Funeral services will be private. The family encourages you to watch her service on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/35496626. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; Alzheimer's Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Ste 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 or to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Hone has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.