Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
673 Ellington Rd.
South Windsor, CT
More Obituaries for Annette Acanto
Annette C. Acanto

Annette C. Acanto


1933 - 2019
Annette C. Acanto Obituary
Annette C. (Bernier) Acanto, 85, of South Windsor, wife of Ralph Acanto passed away on July 27, 2019 in hospice care. Born on August 25, 1933 in Quebec, Canada to the late Marie Roy Bernier and Willie Bernier, Annette grew up in Hartford. Prior to her retirement she was a secretary to the Director of the Pharmacy Dept. at Hartford Hospital. Annette is survived by her husband Ralph of South Windsor and her son Steve Acanto of South Windsor. She also leaves behind brothers, Raymond Bernier of Rocky Hill, George Bernier of California, and Normand Bernier of Farmington; her sisters, Marielle Violette of East Hartford, and Jeannine Mack of Burlington. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews too many to name. She was predeceased by her sisters, Rolande Millerick and Aline O'Connor, and her brother, Clement Bernier. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Rd., South Windsor. A family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Annette's name to one's favorite charity. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit us www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 1, 2019
