Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Allen Chapel AME Church
2233 Main St
Hartford, CT
Annette Carter-Perkins Obituary
Annette Carter-Perkins, 78, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Dennis Perkins, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at her home. Born in Freehold, NJ to Thelma (Smith) Simpson and the late Ellis Simpson Sr., she lived most of her life in Hartford. Annette retired from the City of Hartford Board of Education after over 30 years of service. She enjoyed reading in her spare time but her true passion was spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Morris Joseph Carter Jr. and Robert Sims; her daughters, Cheryl Moore and her husband Mitchell, Cassandra Carter and Ruth Carter; her brothers, James, Steven, Warren, Gerald and Ronald Simpson; her sisters, Dorothy Goffe, Maureen Jackson and Gwendolyn Gouch; her grandchildren, David Sims, Shacaya Sims, Morris Carter, III, Shantay Carter and Kiera Carter; and a host of great-grandchildren. Besides her father, she was predeceased by her son Keith Carter, her grandson Kenneth Carter and her brother Ellis Simpson Jr. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, January 17 at the Allen Chapel AME Church, 2233 Main St. Hartford, followed by burial in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 15, 2020
