Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
B'Nai Israel Cemetery
Edith Road
South Windsor, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Levine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Levine


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette Levine Obituary
Annette Levine, 89, of Ellington formerly of Vernon, beloved wife of 65 years, to Harold H.H. Levine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY; the only daughter of Julius and Jean (Masserman) Rooda, and her loving step father Richard Degnan (Papa). Annette had a caring heart, always putting others before herself and working tirelessly to make others happy. She enjoyed spending time with her loving husband cheering on the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Annette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her husband Harold, she was survived by five children, Sharon Levine of Somersville, SC, Marilyn and Jim Vaughn of Alachua, FL, Laurie and Chris Mickey of Broad Brook, Penny Johnston of Rockville and Phillip and Joan Levine of Columbia; nine grandchildren, Michael Leary, Dr. April Leary Pentz, Joshua Wagner, Aaron Johnston, Larry Pagano, Sean Ciechowski, Tayler Ciechowski, Elizabeth Levine, Abigail Levine Dallas Mickey and Alston Mickey and five great-grandchildren, Henry, Camden, Emersyn, Caleb and Josh. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM at B'Nai Israel Cemetery, Edith Road, South Windsor. Ladd Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Shiva will be observed between 6:30 to 8:00, at 155 Windermere Avenue, Ellington CT, at the Deer Valley complex. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expression of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now